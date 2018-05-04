Kelly Slater built a gigantic robotic pool that creates the perfect surf waves   

Surfers have long dreamed of technology that could create perfect barreling waves. Now one of the greatest surfers of all time believes he has cracked the code.

Kelly Slater, an 11-time world champion, teamed up with engineers and scientists to create a specially-designed, 100-ton hydrofoil. It's pulled along the length of a 700-yard track, resulting in six-foot waves that last about one minute. The wave system, which is located in Lemoore, California, can produce more than 50 types of waves at the push of a button.

"Our goal was to go and create a wave that was like an ocean swell," Slater told CNBC. "It's not like a sort of novelty or a low-energy wave. It's a strong wave. You wipe out and feel it. A friend of mine broke four surfboards in here yesterday. We had a couple little minor injuries, nothing bad. But the wave pushes you around and that's the difference."