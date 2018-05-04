Lebanese are having their first parliamentary elections in 9 years — and they’re not impressed

Voters will head to the polls across Lebanon Sunday to choose their parliament for the first time in nine years, after prolonged political gridlock and three vote postponements.

But they're not particularly optimistic about it.

Since its last election, Lebanon has been engulfed by a refugee crisis which has seen more that 1 million displaced Syrians stream over its borders, overwhelming the country of just 4 million. It suffered an ongoing waste management crisis during which trash piled up in city streets, went two years without an effective government, experienced a sharp rise in public debt, witnessed multiple terrorist attacks, and had its prime minister temporarily resign in what many described as a kidnapping.

But what's stayed consistent, many Lebanese say, is entrenched corruption, cronyism and political deadlock that's prevented the government from fixing its most pressing problems. And the new elections — so far — don't appear promising.