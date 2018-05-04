Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil

Nike CEO Mark Parker apologized to employees for permitting a workplace culture where some felt excluded and management didn't take complaints seriously, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In an all-staff meeting, according to the report, Parker addressed issues that have come into light in recent months. He apologized to employees who felt excluded and like they didn't have anyone to go to with their concerns, the people told The Journal.

Multiple executives have left Nike because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct. Fed up with the corporate culture at the Oregon-based company, a group of women started a small revolt.

In a statement to The New York Times, Parker said the vast majority of Nike's employees work hard to inspire and serve athletes throughout the world.

"It has pained me to hear that there are pockets of our company where behaviors inconsistent with our values have prevented some employees from feeling respected and doing their best work," he said.

Nike did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

