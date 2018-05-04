Secretary DeVos, Walmart heirs and other investors reportedly lost over $600 million on Theranos

Theranos, the blood-testing company on its way to liquidation, caused several high-profile investors to lose more than $600 million, according to a Wall Street Journal report Friday.

Documents unsealed in a lawsuit brought against Theranos reveal a number of the high profile investors who had a stake in the nearly worthless start-up: The Waltons, founders of Walmart, with $150 million; Rupert Murdoch, with $125 million; and the DeVos family, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, with $100 million. The investments were made between 2013 and 2015, according to the Journal.

While Theranos is fighting the lawsuit brought by banker Robert Colman, the company's founder Elizabeth Holmes is laying off the remaining Theranos workforce. She wrote in an April 10 email to shareholders that the company may be liquidated by August, according to the WSJ.