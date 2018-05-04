But we don't know if Donald Trump's regulators will have more luck in controlling the rebellion than the movie's headmaster.

"The DOJ and the FCC are analyzing each deal on its own merits, but they can't do that without looking at the other deals and wondering what the combined effect will be of the deal they're looking at plus the other proposed deals that are out there," said Scott Wagner, a partner at Bilzin Sumberg and chair of the Federal Bar Association's Antitrust and Trade Regulation Sector.

Sprint and T-Mobile announced their deal at the same time that AT&T is trying to buy Time Warner, Disney is attempting to acquire $52 billion of Fox assets, and Comcast has overbid Fox to buy U.K.-pay TV provider Sky for about $31 billion. CBS and Viacom are also in the midst of merger discussions which may result in a deal.

That's well over $200 billion of M&A in the same industry.

There are several reasons these moves are all happening at once. For one, deals take a while to get approved. AT&T announced it was acquiring Time Warner for $85 billion back in 2016, and it still doesn't know if it will be able to close the deal. The government sued to block the transaction, and AT&T challenged the decision in court. That trial ended this week, and a verdict is coming June 12.

Similarly, Sprint and T-Mobile have considered merging for at least five years, with several stops and starts.

Second, each deal begets the next. So, if number-two wireless carrier AT&T can buy Time Warner, that puts more pressure Sprint and T-Mobile to come together — size is crucial in the capital expenditure-heavy wireless business, especially as companies spend tens of billions on wireless spectrum through government auctions and corporate acquisitions.

Third, millions of consumers are cutting their pay-TV bundles, choosing to buy cheaper online options from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and others.

This has caused a panic in the media industry, pushing Rupert Murdoch to sell the bulk of Fox to Disney and Shari Redstone to put together CBS and Viacom. BTIG media analyst Rich Greenfield likens it to the penguins huddling up in a ball to stave off winter in "March of the Penguins."