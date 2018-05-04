US reportedly lays down a list of trade demands to China

In a tweet posted Friday, Lingling Wei, a China economics correspondent at the Wall Street Journal, said the U.S asked China to reduce its trade surplus by at least $200 billion by year-end 2020, citing a document issued to the Chinese before the talks.



President Donald Trump has often called on China to reduce its bilateral trade deficit by $100 billion a year.



The U.S. trade envoy also wanted China not to target U.S. farmers and agricultural products and sought assurances from the Asian giant that it would not retaliate over restrictions on investments from Beijing, Wei said.

The U.S. Commerce Department was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing Friday morning, Mnuchin said U.S. trade officials were having "very good conversations" with their Chinese counterparts.

Ahead of Mnuchin's arrival in China Thursday, Trump tweeted: "Our great financial team is in China trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade! I look forward to being with President Xi in the not too distant future. We will always have a good (great) relationship!"



It was not immediately clear when Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will next meet, although both global players are set to attend some of the same multilateral events later this year — including the G-20 Summit and APEC.