US reportedly lays down a list of trade demands to China

The U.S. stands ready to impose further trade tariffs on Chinese products if Beijing walks away from agreed-upon commitments, according to a reporter at the Wall Street Journal.
Trade representatives from the U.S. and China entered a second day of trade discussions on Friday, as the world's two largest economies sought to find a way to stave off global concerns of a full-blown trade war.
The discussions, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, are expected to cover a wide range of U.S. complaints about alleged unfair trade practices in Beijing. A major breakthrough deal to fundamentally change China's economic stance was widely viewed as highly unlikely.