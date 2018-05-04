Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart

The board of Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has approved a deal to sell a roughly 75 percent stake in the company to a group led by Walmart for $15 billion, according to a report.

Japan's SoftBank will sell its entire 20-plus percent stake in Flipkart, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing unnamed sources, and Google's parent company Alphabet is likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.

A final close to the deal is expected within 10 days, the report said, but the terms could still change and a deal is not certain.

Walmart, Flipkart and Amazon were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. SoftBank declined to comment.