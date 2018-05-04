    ×

    Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart

    • Japan's SoftBank will sell its entire 20-plus percent stake in Flipkart, Bloomberg reported Friday.
    • Google's parent company Alphabet is reportedly likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.
    • A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India.
    Hemant Mishra | Mint | Getty Images

    The board of Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has approved a deal to sell a roughly 75 percent stake in the company to a group led by Walmart for $15 billion, according to a report.

    Japan's SoftBank will sell its entire 20-plus percent stake in Flipkart, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing unnamed sources, and Google's parent company Alphabet is likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.

    A final close to the deal is expected within 10 days, the report said, but the terms could still change and a deal is not certain.

    Walmart, Flipkart and Amazon were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. SoftBank declined to comment.

    CNBC's India affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported earlier this week that Amazon had made a formal offer to buy a 60 percent stake in Flipkart, citing unnamed sources.

    A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India. It would also increase the company's presence overseas. Earlier this week, Walmart-owned supermarket Asda joined forces with competitor Sainsbury's in a deal worth £7.3 billion ($10 billion).

