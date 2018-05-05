CNBC Launches the Warren Buffett Archive

Exclusive Video Content from 24 Years of Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meetings Made Publicly Available for the First Time Ever

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 5, 2018 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the launch of the Warren Buffett Archive, the digital home to the world's largest video collection of Warren Buffett speaking about business, investing, money and life. The exclusive content from the site, which is built around 24 years of Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting footage as well as CNBC interviews, curated short-form videos and more, is being made available to the public for the first time ever.

"Until now, the only way to see or hear Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger answer shareholders' wide-ranging questions over the past 24 years was to be in the room," said Mark Hoffman, CNBC Chairman. "Whether you are a Buffett fan, a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder, an aspirational student or a savvy investor, the Warren Buffett Archive features the unparalleled insights and teachings of one of the greatest minds in business and we are excited to offer this invaluable resource to users globally for the first time."

The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting tapes, provided to CNBC by Warren Buffett, serve as the foundation of the Warren Buffett Archive, which showcases not only the incredible growth of Berkshire Hathaway, but the strength of its leadership.

"Charlie and I have had enormous fun working together over the past 50+ years; if I had one wish for users of this archive, it is that they see the value of friendships – both in business and in life," said Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO.

Content from the Warren Buffett Archive includes:

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meetings: Complete video footage and interactive transcripts from Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meetings dating back to 1994, accounting for more than 120 hours of footage. Each year includes a description, short highlight reel from the meeting and a link to the corresponding annual Warren Buffett letter to shareholders.

The site also includes articles about Warren Buffett as well as a portfolio tracker, which charts the publicly-traded U.S. stocks owned by Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway.

The site includes user-friendly features such as:

Interactive Transcripts: Allows users to follow along in the transcript while they watch Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting footage and sync to specific chapters/paragraphs in the video.

