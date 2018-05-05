Facebook's dating app has one important feature that its industry-leading rivals don't

Facebook is launching a dating feature inside its core app for users who are single — and it looks like the service will feature at least one main difference from its rivals: Connecting people through shared events.

It's a feature that aims to distinguish the company not just from the industry-leading Bumble and Tinder, but from rivals like OkCupid and Hinge who have somewhat similar offerings to what Facebook plans.

The women-centric Bumble and Match-owned Tinder present a virtual deck of cards with a user's picture, name and age. The two popular dating apps offer some additional bio information like occupation or education on that first facing card, too.

But for the most part, users swipe left or right — to indicate interest in matching with the person, or not — based on their photos. Meaningful information like a person's interests or values is found deeper in the profile, if at all.

OkCupid and Hinge go a little deeper — by listing mutual friends, and guiding users to a more detailed profile with survey questions and conversation icebreakers.