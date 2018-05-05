Kuala Lumpur to Singapore tops the list of the world's busiest international flight routes

Airlines operated 30,537 flights between the Malaysian capital and Singapore, more than 2,500 a month. Hong Kong to Tapei came in at second, with 28,887 flights in the 12-month period. That route topped the list in terms of passengers, however, as passenger planes carried more than 6.5 million people between the two between March and February.

Routes within East Asia dominates the list of busiest air routes in the world, with 14 city pairs in the top 20, according to OAG. The roughly two-hour flight between Kuwait and Dubai came in ninth, with 15,332 flights between March and February.

A lone North American route — between New York's LaGuardia Airport and Toronto's Pearson International — made the top 10 during the year ended in February, landing in 8th place with 16,956 flights. Service between Chicago and Toronto ranked 20th with 13,100 flights.

The longest flight to make the list was the approximately seven-hour trip between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and London's Heathrow. That route is the 16th busiest with 13,888 flights in that period.

The list only ranked international routes. The world's busiest route is a domestic flight: the short hop between Seoul and Jeju island, with about 65,000 flights a year, according to OAG. Airlines offer the most frequencies in the U.S. between San Francisco and Los Angeles with close to 35,000 flights a year.