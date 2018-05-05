A middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times as much as Amazon's median employee.

The revelation of that stark difference comes courtesy of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which required companies to disclose the ratio between their median paid employee and their CEO for the first time this year.

In the tech world, where many CEOs take tiny salaries and receive most of their compensation through stock, the actual ratio isn't very revealing. For example, Alphabet CEO Larry Page only made a salary of $1 in 2017. But, he also owns 42.5 percent of Alphabet's Class B stock and is worth nearly $50 billion. So the ratio of his salary to his employees' salary is meaningless.