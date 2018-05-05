Tech companies are offering employees this $1,200 smart crib that can soothe babies to sleep

This $1200 smart crib is being offered as a company benefit at tech companies 2 Hours Ago | 03:19

I never knew what sleep deprivation really felt like until I became a new mom. Sleeping in two-to-three-hour stretches for months on end really takes a toll.

In the search for a high-tech solution, I came across the Snoo Smart Sleeper. It's a so-called "smart" crib that can soothe your baby to sleep with the push of a button.

But at $1,160, it doesn't come cheap, which is why I didn't even consider buying it when my daughter was born.



But companies like Activision, Hulu, Qualcomm and Snap have begun to offer the Snoo as a parental benefit. The hope is that well-rested parents will lead to better employee retention.

By the time I got a review unit, my baby was too old, since it's only built for babies up to six months old. So I asked a friend with a newborn to put it to the test to see if it really works.

After a few weeks of trying it out on her son, Hugo, she was hooked.

"He's definitely gotten more sleep in the Snoo," said Liz Curley. "It feels like an extra set of helping hands."