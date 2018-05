Buffett said he doesn't want much underwriting exposure to cybersecurity threats for Berkshire's insurance businesses. He noted the company has a "pretty good idea" on how to properly assess the probabilities for earthquakes in California and hurricanes in Florida, but not with computer hacking threats.

The investor expressed skepticism that any insurance company can assess the risk for cybersecurity events.

"We don't want to be a pioneer on this ... I think anybody that tells you now they think they know in some actuarial way either what [the] general experience is like in the future, or what the worst case can be, is kidding themselves," he added.