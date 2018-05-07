    ×

    Activist investor ValueAct takes $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup: WSJ

    • The activist ValueAct Capital Partners has built a $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup over the past four to five months and is growing its stake opportunistically, WSJ reported Monday.
    • In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors.
    • ValueAct made a similar bet on Morgan Stanley two years ago.
    The Citibank Corporate Office & Headquarters is viewed in midtown Manhattan.
    Kevin Winter | Getty Images
    ValueAct Capital Partners has built a $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup in a wager that the U.S. bank's businesses serving corporations will help it rebound.

    ValueAct has built the position over the past four to five months and is growing its stake opportunistically, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing a letter to investors. The stake equals about .07 percent of the U.S. bank, according to the Journal.

    The wager on Citigroup, led by CEO Michael Corbat, is partially based on its treasury services business, according to the Journal. ValueAct isn't calling for a strategic shakeup, the report said.

    That move echoes a 2016 investment by ValueAct in shares of Morgan Stanley, another bank on the rebound after the financial crisis.

    ``We have been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcome them as investors,'' Mark Costiglio, a spokesman for New York-based Citigroup, said in a statement sent to CNBC.

    Shares of Citi were up 1.6 percent after hours after closing up 0.8 percent on Monday.

