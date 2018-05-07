CNBC ANNOUNCES SEASON TWO OF ‘THE DEED’ PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13 AT 10PM ET/PT

Sidney Torres is Back to Help Struggling Real Estate Investors Realize Their Goals

Watch a Sneak Peek Here

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — May 7, 2018 — CNBC's home renovation series, "The Deed," returns for a second season on Wednesday, June 13 at 10PM ET/PT with six, all-new episodes. In each one-hour episode, self-made real-estate mogul and serial entrepreneur, Sidney Torres, brings his multi-million dollar fortune and expertise to the aid of struggling property investors.

In exchange for a piece of the property and a percentage of the profits, Sidney helps these inexperienced developers restore their rundown homes to their former glory. Torres lives for the thrill of deal-making and using his vast resources, design savvy and years of experience to transform both the people and properties in need of his help.

This season takes viewers through every stage of the renovation process, as Torres works with everyone from aspiring and ambitious novices to seasoned, down-on-their-luck real-estate developers. Some of the partners featured this season include an ambitious law student looking to make his mark in real estate, a couple seeking to turn their flipping dream into a reality after a 10-year wait, a pair of recovering addicts looking for a fresh start, and one of Sidney's oldest friends who's in desperate need of help with his million dollar money pit.

"The Deed" is produced for CNBC by Cineflix (Deed 2) Inc. with Dave Hamilton and Karin Jarlstadt among the executive producers for Cineflix. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

For more information regarding The Deed, visit: https://www.cnbc.com/the-deed/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDeedCNBC/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedeedcnbc/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thedeedcnbc

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 50 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.