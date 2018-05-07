US Treasury yields rise ahead of key Fed remarks

For Monday's session, speeches from U.S. central bank officials and news out of the auctions space is expected to be of key importance for investors.

A number of members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to speak at key engagements, with Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin expected to be present at George Mason University in Virginia.

Meanwhile, a number of Fed officials are expected to attend the Atlanta Fed's 23rd Annual Financial Markets Conference with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker all scheduled to speak at the Florida-based event.

In auction news, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill auction, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

Looking to data, consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET.