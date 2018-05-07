    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields rise ahead of key Fed remarks

    U.S. government debt prices edged lower on Monday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.955 percent at 6:00 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.122 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    For Monday's session, speeches from U.S. central bank officials and news out of the auctions space is expected to be of key importance for investors.

    A number of members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to speak at key engagements, with Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin expected to be present at George Mason University in Virginia.

    Meanwhile, a number of Fed officials are expected to attend the Atlanta Fed's 23rd Annual Financial Markets Conference with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker all scheduled to speak at the Florida-based event.

    In auction news, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill auction, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

    Looking to data, consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, investors will be keeping a close eye on the oil market after oil prices hit highs not seen since late 2014. Prior to the U.S. open, U.S. crude rose above $70 per barrel, while Brent hit $75.89 before paring back some of its gains.

    Oil prices were on the rise on the back of concerns surrounding Venezuela's economic situation and the future of the Iran nuclear deal — with the latter expected to draw a lot of attention from investors this week.

