The Indian rupee is under pressure — that may signal economic trouble ahead

India entered 2018 with the resolve to turn around its economy, but signs of stress have shown up in one barometer: the currency.

The Indian rupee, which strengthened 6.75 percent against the U.S. dollar last year, has been on a general downtrend since the start of 2018. The currency on Monday hit its lowest in 15 months to trade at 67.13 rupees against a dollar — that's a 5.15 percent fall for the year so far.

And the currency is expected to weaken further, according to analysts including those from Australian bank ANZ and Dutch lender ING.