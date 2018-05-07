It's a tough time to be an investor with overvalued markets, CIO says 1 Hour Ago | 02:18

High valuations across different assets classes are posing very few alternatives to investors, one investment manager told CNBC, adding he would rather sit on cash.

The surge in valuations, mostly seen throughout 2017, has made equities, bonds and currencies more expensive for those who want to invest in these categories. As a result, some money managers believe that the current market environment doesn't offer good opportunities and they would rather save their money to invest at a later stage.

"As we look across the vista of asset classes, whether you look at equities, bonds, currencies, most things look unattractive," Dan Kemp, chief investment officer at Morningstar Investment Management, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe on Monday.

"It's a tough time to be an investor out there, particularly when you're looking long term," he said, adding that he would rather hold some cash.