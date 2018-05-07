Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says consumer trust will push the company's cloud product ahead of competitors Amazon and Google.

"Trust, not just in the technology, the ethics around A.I., privacy, security — all that also matters —[but] trust in [the] business model," Nadella told CNBC in an interview published Monday.

Core business models of tech firms have come under heightened scrutiny in recent weeks, amid growing concerns about user privacy and revelations of just how much data companies like Facebook and Alphabet's Google collects on it users.

Microsoft doesn't have any "targeting business that is at large" on its platforms, Nadella said. The company leverages subscriptions with limited ad-supported businesses to help customers "get more out of their data, more out of their time."

"I think people are going to put more value on their data. Even individual consumers are going to wake up to the fact that there's nothing free," Nadella said. "It's not to say that there isn't room for someone to say, 'Yeah, this is a good trade, where I'm using a free service in exchange for some data.' But there's nothing free about it."