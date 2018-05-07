Obama-era calorie rules finally come into force for US restaurants

After years of delays, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has introduced a law requiring restaurants and other food outlets with 20 or more locations to post calorie counts.

The rule, formally named 'Food Labeling; Nutrition Labeling of Standard Menu Items in Restaurants and Similar Retail Food Establishments', had an original compliance date of 2015. That was extended three times to help the industry understand and prepare for the rules.

In anticipation of the law, big firms like McDonald's and Starbucks have already introduced the calorie information on their menus and menu boards.

One example is a "Big Mac Meal" with regular fries and a full sugar coke which McDonald's now openly states as having 1,120 calories.

According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, women are likely to need between 1,600 and 2,400 calories a day, and men from 2,000 to 3,000.