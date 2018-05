Elliott Management is preparing an all-cash deal for AthenaHealth, with a bid of between $155 and $160 a share, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC's David Faber.

Paul Singer's Elliott took a 9.2 percent stake in the healthcare technology company about a year ago. AthenaHealth is led by CEO Jonathan Bush, who has been described as outspoken and controversial. He is also a cousin of President George W. Bush and the brother of Billy Bush.