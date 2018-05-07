Rockefeller art auction set to become the most valuable private sale ever

David Rockefeller Jr. hopes whoever buys his family's Matisse will let him come visit 9:30 AM ET Wed, 4 April 2018 | 01:54

The sprawling personal art collection of David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy goes under auction Tuesday and could become the most valuable single-owner collection in history.

It is tipped to surpass the current record set by the Yves Saint Laurent collection that generated $443 million in 2010. Forecasts for the Rockefeller collection of more than 2000 pieces, which also includes jewelry, furniture, silver, ceramics and porcelain, range wildly between $500 million and one billion dollars.

Masterpiece paintings by the likes of Picasso, Gauguin, Monet and Van Gogh are the most eye-catching. The estimate for Fillette a la Corbeille Fleurie (Young Girl with a Basket of Flowers) by Picasso is likely to be the most sought after, with a guide price in excess of $100 million.

Monet's Nympheas en fleur (Water Lilies in Bloom) is provisionally priced between $50 million and $70 million.