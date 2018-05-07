Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon's Tim Stone to replace him

Snap chief financial officer Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, to be replaced by Amazon's Tim Stone, a key transition for a company that has struggled to find its footing since going public last year.

Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, comes fresh from Amazon's greenfield Whole Foods acquisition, as the company has expanded to physical stores. He also has a background in digital content and cloud services — the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap. Vollero will pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement, but will remain at the company until August 15 to ease the transition.

"I am deeply grateful for Drew and his many contributions to the growth of Snap," CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement. "He has done an amazing job as Snap's first CFO, building a strong team and helping to guide us through our transition to becoming a public company. The discipline that he has brought to our business will serve us well into the future. We wish Drew continued success and all the best."

Snap shares plunged last week after the company's earnings report failed to impress Wall Street. In the year since the company's public offering, Snap has had to battle competition from Facebook and has faced hurdlescommunicating with Wall Street.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.