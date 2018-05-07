The top law enforcement official in the scandal-wracked Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced his retirement Monday, three weeks after radio host Rush Limbaugh bragged that the official personally gave him a police escort from an area airport.

The retirement by Police Superintendent Michael Fedorko, effective immediately, is just the latest black eye for the Port Authority, which operates three major regional airports, the George Washington Bridge, the World Trade Center site in New York and other transportation facilities.

Last month, a Port Authority commissioner, Caren Turner, resigned after a police video showed the long-time lobbyist and Hillary Clinton fundraiser cursing out two Tenafly, New Jersey, cops after a traffic stop of car in which her daughter had been a passenger. The video of that encounter went viral.

Turner's departure came after the PA's inspector general opened an inquiry into her abusive and haughty conduct, which included flashing an agency badge and claiming she oversaw the PA's police force.

Fedorko's own exit after nine years as superintendent also came after the PA launched an internal probe, this time over Limbaugh's on-air boast on April 13 that he had received a lights-and-sirens escort from agency police the prior night.

The conservative radio talk show host Limbaugh on April 12 had been at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and was headed into New York City for the annual Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation dinner.

Fedorko served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and was wounded in combat.

"So they sent the superintendent of the Port Authority to Newark to meet me for lights and sirens into Manhattan to make sure I got there in time. And we did," Limbaugh said, according to a transcript of his show April 13.

The Port Authority did not respond to CNBC's query about whether Fedorko's retirement was triggered by the preferred treatment for Limbaugh.

Fedorko had served decades with the New Jersey State Police, where he once was acting superintendent. He also served as head of the security unit for two New Jersey governors.

Limbaugh was arrested in 2006 on a criminal charge of fraud to conceal information to obtain prescription drugs after a three-year probe by prosecutors. He cut a deal with prosecutors that called for the charges to be dismissed after 18 months if he remained in treatment for drug addiction.

A month after reaching that deal, authorities found a bottle of Viagra in his bag after he arrived at a Florida airport from the Dominican Republic. The prescription for those pills were not in his name.

The Port Authority has been buffeted by scandal since September 2013, when an ally of then-Gov. Chris Christie and a top Port Authority official named David Wildstein orchestrated the closure of several lanes onto the George Washington Bridge, causing massive gridlock.