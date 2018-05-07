US stocks set for an upbeat open as oil, earnings, Fed speeches take center stage

The moves in pre-market trade come as markets around the world showed a mixed to positive picture on the first trading day of the week. On Monday, stocks in Asia finished relatively mixed as investors shook off a tepid U.S. jobs report from Friday and focused on the rise in oil prices. Markets in Europe, meantime, were relatively mixed but eked out minor gains on Monday.

Looking at the energy market in particular, oil prices hit highs not seen since late 2014. Prior to the U.S. open, U.S. crude rose above $70 per barrel, while Brent hit $75.89 — a level not seen since November 2014 —before paring back some of its gains.

Oil prices were on the rise on the back of concerns surrounding Venezuela's economic situation and the future of the Iran nuclear deal. The energy market and stocks in the sector will therefore be in focus during Monday's session.

Elsewhere, a slew of businesses are expected to publish fresh financial results; Sysco, Tyson Foods, AMC Entertainment, Brighthouse Financial, Hertz Global and Zillow just being a handful of those set to report.

Looking to the central banking space, a number of members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to speak at key engagements.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin is expected to appear at George Mason University in Virginia, while a number of Fed officials are expected to be at the Atlanta Fed's 23rd Annual Financial Markets Conference .

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker are all scheduled to attend the event in Amelia Island, Florida.