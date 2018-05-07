Warren Buffett believes this is 'the most important thing' to find in a business

Warren Buffett believes the "most important" factor to pick a successful investment is judging the durability of a company's competitive advantage or so-called "moat."

The Oracle of Omaha explained how an investor can assess a company's "moat" during a Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in 1995, in a clip found using CNBC's Warren Buffett Archive.

"The most important thing [is] trying to find a business with a wide and long-lasting moat around it … protecting a terrific economic castle with an honest lord in charge of the castle," Buffett said.