Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: TripAdvisor, Electronic Arts, Match Group & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

TripAdvisor stock soared 19 percent after hours. The travel and restaurant website company reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations. CFO Ernst Teunissen gave positive remarks regarding 2018 guidance.

The company's earnings are being driven by its non-hotel segment, which has grown 36 percent year-over-year. Average monthly unique visitors also increased.

Electronic Arts shares gained 2 percent in the extended session. The video game company's revenue beat estimates. A $2.4 billion stock buyback was also announced, doubling its current program. Guidance was slightly light.

Match Group stock rallied 3 percent post-market. The dating site company reported earnings and revenues that surpassed Wall Street expectations. Revenue grew 36 percent year-over-year. Guidance for the upcoming quarter and year are strong.

Wendy's stock sank 2 percent after the bell. The fast-food restaurant chain's earnings and revenue just beat expectations and its guidance fell in line with estimates.