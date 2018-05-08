Arab youth feel region 'has gone in the wrong direction' in last 10 years, survey finds

The majority of young Arabs believe the Middle East has moved in the wrong direction in the last 10 years, according to a regional survey of 18 to 24 year olds.

The ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller Arab youth survey, published Wednesday, revealed that 55 percent of young Arabs believe their region has moved in the wrong direction, compared to 40 percent that felt it had gone in the right direction.

Young people aged 18 to 24 in the Levant — an area including Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen and Iraq — were particularly unhappy with 85 percent feeling the Arab world had moved in the wrong direction.

In comparison, only 34 percent of respondents in Gulf countries and 49 percent from North Africa believed that the region was going in the wrong direction.

The survey didn't allow respondents to specify exactly how the region had gone in the wrong direction, but asked what changes were necessary for the Arab world to move in the right direction over the next 10 years. Arab youths said the top priorities were actions against terrorism, job creation, modernizing the education system and cracking down on government corruption.

The ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller Arab youth survey was launched in 2008 and is the largest survey of its kind of the Middle East's largest demographic, a region notable for its predominantly young population.

The survey is conducted with 3,500 face-to-face interviews with young Arabs between 18 and 24 with an equal amount of men and women interviewed from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North African countries, the Levant and Palestinian territories.