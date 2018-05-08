California moves closer to becoming the first state to mandate solar panels on new homes

California is poised to become the first state in the nation to mandate solar panels on most new homes as part of a program to harness clean technology and reduce the impact of new homes on the environment.

The California Energy Commission is expected to vote on the plan Wednesday. If approved by the five-member board, it would become effective Jan. 1, 2020, on most single-family homes as well as multi-family residential buildings of three stories or less, including condos and apartment complexes.

"California would be the first to do this, and it's well positioned to do it," said Jacob Corvidae, a manager at the Rocky Mountain Institute, a Colorado-based green nonpartisan research and consulting nonprofit. "Utility prices are high and solar access essentially is very good in California."

California — now the world's fifth largest economy — already has a reputation for pushing the boundaries when it comes to going green. The state's renewable portfolio standard requires power companies to have 50 percent of total energy sources from renewable energy such as solar, wind, geothermal and hydroelectricity by 2030.

"California has been a leader in solar in the U.S. for a long time and it's paid dividends both economically and to our environment here," said Sean Gallagher, vice president of state affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association, a national trade association of manufacturers, developers and installers in the U.S. solar-energy industry. "California is taking a step further basically recognizing that solar should be as commonplace as a front door welcoming you home."