    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Philip Morris could be a 'value trap' with the rise of Juul

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Philip Morris International: "Man, that was a very emotional sell-off, but I've got to tell you that Juul has got me worried that this is now a value trap at 5 percent. I'm not touching it."

    T-Mobile: "Yes, [buy T-Mobile]. At $55, that is ridiculous. Call me a buyer. [CEO] John Legere's not this bad or stupid."

    Skechers USA: "Well, the last quarter was quite bad. I'd like to see the boys come back on and give us a little sense of what's happening because otherwise, I'm not venturing into that one."

    KeyCorp: "Key has not done as well as the other banks, and candidly, I like a Cullen/Frost more. I think that's a better one, and I like a First Horizon more."

    Mazor Robotics: "I now feel like we're going to overstay our welcome if I stay on that one, so I'm going to say Intuitive Surgical is the one I want to be in."

    The AES Corporation: "I was looking at the charts this weekend and I said, 'Holy cow, that kind of bizarre agglomeration of power plants and stuff is doing well.' I say you buy it."

    CNX Resources Corp.: "Oil and gas production is now good. I think it's good. I didn't like it for a long time, but they've come back and I think they're good to go. They have a little too much natural gas, so don't get too excited."

    Western Digital Corp.: "It's so darn low. I can't tell you to sell it. I know that flash is rolling over, though. I can't tell you to sell it. I just can't. I can't tell you to sell it at $77. That's kind of where I am on that thing."

    Republic First Bancorp, Inc.: "That's [Chairman] Vernon Hill's bank. You know I love Vernon. I think that that's a good situation. I would be a buyer. It's down too low."

    Ciena Corporation: "Ciena had a monster quarter. I wish that [CEO] Gary [Smith] would come back on. He is such a good manager."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Playing

