Some investors are now starting to predict the ECB could extend its bond-buying program

Market players are closely monitoring data in the euro area over the next few weeks to see whether the European Central Bank (ECB) might be forced to extend monetary stimulus.

Recent data across the euro zone has shown that economic activity in the region could be slowing down, raising doubts over the future of monetary policy.

In the wake of the sovereign debt crisis, the ECB has kept fueling economic activity with its quantitative easing (QE) program. But given the improved growth and inflation rates seen throughout 2017, many analysts started forecasting that QE will come to an end in September, when it is due to expire.

However, some analysts have become pessimistic on the prospects of the euro area over the last few weeks, due to lower retail sales and industrial production numbers.

"We think (an extension of QE) is possible," Bill Blain, strategist and head of capital markets at Mint Partners, told CNBC via email.

"The key will be the next few data series — particularly PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Index). If we get the kind of strength the market was expecting it will show recovery is back on track and therefore (it is time to) taper," he added. But if "weak data continues, it will certainly put the ECB back into wait-and-see mode."