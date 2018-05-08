Goldman Sachs bets on oil, cash near term as 'Goldilocks' backdrop fades

Goldman Sachs advised clients to buy commodities and cash in the next few months as equities look to shake off a "fat and flat" trend of little growth so far this year.

"We keep our overweight [rating on] commodities, which has been the strongest asset class year to date and still has the strongest return potential near-term, based on our commodities team's estimates, driven by their bullish view on oil and copper in particular," wrote Goldman equity strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann.

"While the growth/inflation mix has turned less favourable, we continue to see bear market and recession risk as low," he added.

While Goldman is still optimistic on equities over the next 12 months, the strategist said the so-called Goldilocks backdrop that helped stocks grind higher throughout 2017 could fade nearer term.

Burgeoning oil and copper prices should bode well for commodity investors, but inflationary pressures could embolden the Federal Reserve in its quest to hike rates.