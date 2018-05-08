"He's at risk," Brennan said of Trump. "He's not guilty of any crime right now, but if he goes in to talk, then a crime is going to be be created by what he says."

Brennan was referring to the possibility of Trump lying during his interview, which could trigger a criminal charge by Mueller.

Michael Seidman, a professor of constitutional law at Georgetown University, agreed with that view.

"I don't think he has anything to gain [from a face-to-face interview with Mueller] and he has a lot to lose," Seidman said.

"He is, I think it's fair to say, undisciplined," Seidman said of Trump. "I myself think, on a number of things, he's been lying, and he could be easily caught in a lie."

He added: "As a tactical matter, it would not be wise."

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who recently joined Trump's legal team, so far has resisted calls by Mueller for a sit-down with the president.

On Sunday, during an interview with ABC News' "This Week," former federal prosecutor Giuliani explicitly referenced the risk Trump faces from such a showdown with Mueller.

"They don't have a case on obstruction, which is why they're asking all these cockamamie questions about what do you feel, what do you think," Giuliani said, referring to Mueller's inquiry on whether Trump obstructed justice in the Russia probe by firing FBI Director James Comey last year.