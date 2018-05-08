If Trump ends up refusing to voluntarily talk to Mueller, "this whole thing gets more interesting if Mueller's team issues a subpoena," which would seek to compel the president to submit to questioning, Marston said.
Giuliani has recently said that a subpoena — which Mueller reportedly suggested was possible during a meeting with Trump's lawyers in March — would be a non-starter.
"We don't have to comply with a potential Mueller subpoena," Giuliani told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "He's the president of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have."
But Marston said that claim is just wrong.
"Every time a president has been subpoenaed, it's been upheld or it's effectively served its purpose," Marston said.
Vice President Aaron Burr, when he was on trial for treason in 1807, issued a subpoena for a letter sent to President Thomas Jefferson related to the alleged conspiracy involving Burr.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall approved that subpoena. Jefferson refused to comply, at first, but he ended up giving Marshall some information about the letter that satisfied the justice.
In 1974, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ordered President Richard Nixon to turn over tape recordings and other items in response to a subpoena issued by Leon Jaworski, the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal.
And more than two decades later, the Supreme Court rejected President Bill Clinton's effort to resist being subpoenaed for his testimony in a sexual-harassment lawsuit brought by Paula Jones.
Clinton's lie denying his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in that subsequent deposition led to him being impeached in 1998. Clinton was acquitted, however, in the Senate.