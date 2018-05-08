Rockefeller Picasso sells for $115 million including fees

A rare Picasso painting owned by the Rockefellers sold for $115 million including fees on Tuesday night, highlighting the continued strength of the art market and the enduring power of the Rockefeller name.
Works by Henri Matisse and Claude Monet also went for eye-popping prices at the Christie's evening auction of 19th and 20th Century Art from the Collection of David and Peggy Rockefeller.
The auction was the largest of the week-long series of Rockefeller sales, expected to be the largest ever for a single collection. Christie's estimated the entire collection would fetch $500 million or more.