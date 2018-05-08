If you've spent every last dime on tuition, finding an affordable apartment — let alone a place to take a date — can be challenging.

With college costs soaring and student loan debt at a record high, students increasingly are factoring in the local cost of living into their decisions.

To that end, Student Loan Hero analyzed cost-of-living data from Numbeo, as well as room and board fees, to find the most affordable cities for students. Choosing a college in one of these cities or towns likely can save thousands over four years.

Many of the bargains are in the Midwest. A few may surprise you.

Here are the top 10: