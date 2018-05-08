Trump announces he will withdraw US from Iran nuclear deal and restore sanctions

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he will withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and restore sanctions on Tehran suspended under the 2015 accord.

The landmark agreement lifted sanctions on Iran that crippled its economy and cut its oil exports roughly in half. In exchange for sanctions relief, Iran accepted limits on its nuclear program and allowed international inspectors into its facilities.

Trump said he will restore sanctions on Iran, though he did not offer evidence that Tehran has violated the terms of the nuclear deal. Congressional sources tell CNBC the administration plans to wind down various aspects of the deal over 90- or 180-day periods.

"We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction," Trump said. "Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States."

Exiting the deal fulfills one of Trump's campaign promises, but threatens to strain U.S. relations with some of its closest allies and disrupt a significant source of the world's oil. It also gives Iran the option of expelling inspectors and resuming nuclear activity that it has agreed to suspend.