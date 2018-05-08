US stocks set for a tepid open as Trump’s decision on nuclear deal nears

The moves in pre-market trade come as global markets remain on edge, awaiting an announcement by President Donald Trump on the future of an international nuclear agreement.

In the past, Trump has often threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran deal — which lifted sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation, in return for the country to pull back on its nuclear ambitions — unless allies in Europe amend what he sees as shortcomings of the agreement.

In spite of the U.S. incumbent's threats to pull out, President Hassan Rouhani stated that Iran had a plan to counter any move made by Trump when it comes to the deal; Reuters reported. While it is widely expected that the U.S. president will withdraw the country from the accord, Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran would continue to seek "constructive relations with the world," despite potential sanctions.

In Asia, markets finished the session on a mostly positive note, while in Europe, stocks were under slight pressure during trade.

Aside from turbulence in the political space, earnings continue to flood in this week. On Tuesday, JD.com, Discovery, Camping World, Crocs, Dean Foods, SeaWorld, Disney, Electronic Arts, Marriott, Match Group, Etsy, GoDaddy, Papa John's and Wendy's are just a handful of names set to publish their latest financial results.