Warren Buffett says he never tries to 'time' stocks: 'I never have an opinion about the market'

Warren Buffett believes trying to time the market is a waste of time and hazardous to investment success.

The Oracle of Omaha explained why investors should avoid market predictions during Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in 1994, obtained through the CNBC Warren Buffett archive.

"I never have an opinion about the market because it wouldn't be any good and it might interfere with the opinions we have that are good," Buffett said. "If we're right about a business, if we think a business is attractive, it would be very foolish for us to not take action on that because we thought something about what the market was going to do. … If you're right about the businesses, you'll end up doing fine."