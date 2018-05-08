Watch President Trump announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to reveal at the White House on Tuesday his decision on whether the U.S. will withdraw from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Trump intended to pull out of the deal. Oil prices were volatile ahead of the announcement.

Trump has long criticized the deal, which involves lifting some sanctions on Iran in exchange for the country giving up much of its nuclear material, and has expressed a desire to pull the U.S. out of it. The president has said the deal is far more beneficial for Iran than it is for the U.S.

Withdrawing from the deal would restore the sanctions.

The Tuesday event was first announced by Trump himself in a Monday tweet.