'A peak is no reason to panic': CFRA's Sam Stovall sees a strange dynamic gripping Wall Street

A veteran market watcher is detecting a strange dynamic on Wall Street.
Based on market activity and robust first-quarter earnings, CFRA's Sam Stovall says investors are experiencing fear and greed — simultaneously.
"Earnings are coming in much, much better than expected," the firm's chief investment strategist said Tuesday on CNBC's "Futures Now." "They're worried that 'yes, earnings growth is good. But if it ends up being too good, that's going to end up being a peak. And now, I have to worry about it getting worse from this point forward.'"
The overwhelming fear is that ultra-strong results could be a warning sign that the bull market is ending.