'A peak is no reason to panic': CFRA's Sam Stovall sees a strange dynamic gripping Wall Street

However, Stovall doesn't share that sentiment in his note: "A Peak Is No Reason To Panic."

"EPS [earnings per share] growth for Q1 2018 is nearly 600 basis points higher than end-of-quarter estimates, but history implies that a peak in EPS growth does not translate to panic that this bull will soon come to a screeching halt," Stovall wrote. "Indeed in more than 70% of observations since WWII, the S&P 500 rose in price nine months after a peak in 12-month GAAP EPS growth."

Despite a maturing bull market, Stovall contends the odds are against a pivot into bear territory even if another deep sell-off wipes out more value.

"Essentially, what we're saying is stay the course. This correction might not be over quite yet, but we don't see it morphing into a new bear market," he said.

Stovall's forecast calls for the S&P 500 to end 2018 at 2,900, an 8 percent rise from current levels. He expects most of the year's gains to happen later in the year, citing uncertainty related to the November midterm elections.

"I call myself a bull with a lower case 'b,'" Stovall said.