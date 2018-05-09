    ×

    Wealth

    A tiny Rockefeller money clip just sold for $75,000

    • A 14-karat gold money clip just sold for $75,000 at auction.
    • The item has a picture of Rockefeller Center and is engraved with Laurance Rockefeller's initials.
    • The Rockefeller auctions are ongoing but have already topped $646 million, making it the most expensive auction of a single collection ever.
    Rockefeller money clip
    Source: Christie’s
    Rockefeller money clip

    If you want a piece of the Rockefellers, be prepared to pay up.

    As a sign of just how crazy the bidding has become for items in the Peggy and David Rockefeller Collection at Christie's, a money clip that was estimated to sell for between $800 to $1,200 just sold at the online auction. The winning bid: $75,000.

    The tiny money clip has a picture of Rockefeller Center and is engraved on the back with the initials "L.S.R. 1954" – for Laurance Rockefeller.

    The money clip is made of 14-karat gold and was only 4 centimeters by 4 centimeters.

    Whoever bought it clearly has plenty of cash to put in the clip. But more than likely, they will keep it on display.

    The Rockefeller sale will continue with other live and online auctions this week. The sale has already topped $646 million, making it the most expensive auction of a single collection ever.

    WATCH: Picasso painting sells for $115 million at Rockefeller

    A woman standing at the Christie's auction house in New York in front of the painting "Fillette la corbeille fleurie" by the painter Pablo Picasso. The painting is to be auctioned off as part of the art collection of the late US billionaire David Rockefeller.
    Picasso painting sells for $115 million at Rockefeller auction   
    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...