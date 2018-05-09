A tiny Rockefeller money clip just sold for $75,000

If you want a piece of the Rockefellers, be prepared to pay up.



As a sign of just how crazy the bidding has become for items in the Peggy and David Rockefeller Collection at Christie's, a money clip that was estimated to sell for between $800 to $1,200 just sold at the online auction. The winning bid: $75,000.



The tiny money clip has a picture of Rockefeller Center and is engraved on the back with the initials "L.S.R. 1954" – for Laurance Rockefeller.



The money clip is made of 14-karat gold and was only 4 centimeters by 4 centimeters.



Whoever bought it clearly has plenty of cash to put in the clip. But more than likely, they will keep it on display.



The Rockefeller sale will continue with other live and online auctions this week. The sale has already topped $646 million, making it the most expensive auction of a single collection ever.