    Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June: sources

    A sign outside the 21st Century Fox headquarters in New York.
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Comcast is preparing to make its bid for Twenty-First Century Fox's assets in mid-June, sources tell CNBC.

    A bid would include protections such as a reverse termination fee, the sources told CNBC.

    CNBC reported Monday that Comcast was preparing a $60 billion all-cash bid that would top Walt Disney's deal to acquire the studio and production assets of Fox if the government approves AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner.

    Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal, sources told CNBC on Tuesday, up to $100 billion.

    Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

    This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.

