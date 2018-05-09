Europe fights to keep the Iran nuclear deal intact after Trump pulls out

European policymakers are trying to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive, with renewed contacts with both Tehran and Washington.

Europeans disapproved of Trump's decision to leave the agreement, announced Tuesday, and to re-impose sanctions on Iran. The matter seems so urgent for European leaders that European Council President Donald Tusk has added the Iran deal to the items under discussion next week at an EU summit in Sofia, Bulgaria.

At the same time, the European Commission is also in contact with its external partners, as well as studying the U.S. measures, including the new sanctions, to understand their impact.

"The European Union (EU) deeply regrets the announcement by U.S. President Trump to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," High Representative Frederica Mogherini said in a statement Wednesday morning, calling it a "crucial" deal to avoid increasing the use of nuclear weapons.

"As long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it has been doing so far and has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 10 consecutive reports, the EU will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal," Mogherini also said.