Europe open mixed after Trump pulls US out of Iran deal

Following the news, oil prices have been on the rise, with crude futures rising more than 2 percent ahead of the European open following Trump's announcement. Brent rose above $76.50 while U.S. crude hovered around $70.60 prior to Wednesday's market open.
Meantime, markets in Asia were trading mixed to lower, as investors mulled the decision made by Trump.
Stepping aside from politics, more earnings are also due to be released.
Anheuser-Busch, Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, TUI, Enel, Ahold Delhaize, ING, Zurich and Imperial Brands are just a handful of major brands set to publish corporate results.
On the economic front, retail sales for Italy are due in morning trade.
—CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report