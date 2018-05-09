Europe open mixed after Trump pulls US out of Iran deal

After Europe closed for trade Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he would be withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran deal, and added that sanctions on Iran would be restored. Removing the U.S. from the accord was a campaign promise made by the president during the run-up to the 2016 election.

"We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction. Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States," the U.S. incumbent said Tuesday.

The announcement made by the U.S. was met with a mixed response, with some nations from the Middle East praising Trump's decision, while allies in Europe were not in agreement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated Tuesday that the Middle Eastern country would continue to remain committed to the nuclear deal in spite of Trump's decision to walk away from the deal; Reuters reported.