Watchdog probes FAA's oversight of aircraft maintenance at American Airlines and Allegiant Air

A federal watchdog is reviewing how the Federal Aviation Administration handles allegations of improper aircraft maintenance at two U.S. airlines.

The Department of Transportation's Inspector General's office will examine complaints received by the FAA and its reviews of allegations of improper maintenance practices at American Airlines and Allegiant Air, the watchdog's office said in a memo on Wednesday.

Allegiant Air shares tumbled last month after a "60 Minutes" segment criticized the airline's safety record.

The watchdog announced a review of how the FAA reviews airlines' maintenance practices in June 2017. In February, it said it planned to focus on the two carriers after an analysis of complaints sent through an FAA hotline. The new review also aims to find out whether the FAA "ensures that Allegiant and American Airlines implement effective corrective actions to address the root causes of maintenance problems," said Wednesday's memo.

Several lawmakers asked the watchdog to probe the FAA's oversight of Allegiant following media reports about the airline's safety record, the memo added.

"American Airlines was shocked to learn of the Office of Inspector General's review and we stand by our strong safety record," said American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein. "Our team is working to understand why we are part of its review."

Allegiant welcomes "any analysis of our operation and safety culture, at any time," spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said.

Shares of American were down 2.3 percent in afternoon trade, while Allegiant shares were off 2.4 percent. U.S. airline stocks had been trading lower across-the-board as investors assess how the airlines will handle a sharp jump in fuel prices.