How Google is fighting smartphone addiction with its next Android update

Google's next version of Android has new tools that will help users fight their smartphone addiction.



During its developer conference on Tuesday, Google discussed new functions in the next version of Android (code-named Android P) that will help users become more aware of which apps they use most and to improve their "digital wellbeing."

There are four new functions coming this fall, including an "app dashboard," an "app timer," a new "do not disturb mode" and a "wind down" feature.

Here's what they do.