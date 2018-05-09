Yankees and Red Sox to play in England as Major League Baseball announces historic London deal

London's Olympic Stadium will play host to the first Major League Baseball (MLB) games to be held in Europe, when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play there next summer.

The two regular season games between the teams will take place on June 29 and 30, 2019 and are the start of what MLB is calling "a long-term footprint in the city," with a commitment to play further games in London in 2020.

Each player crossing the Atlantic to play will receive an extra $60,000 for the two games.

"Major League Baseball is excited to be bringing one of the most storied rivalries in sports to the passionate fans of London. In our ongoing efforts to grow baseball, there is nothing as impactful as bringing live games and our talented players to fans," MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr said in a statement. "This is our most significant endeavor ever in Europe and we look forward to showcasing Major League Baseball in one of the world's great cities."