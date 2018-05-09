As North Korea summit draws near, here's a stark warning for President Trump

President Trump has done what would have seemed impossible just several months ago. Not only has he gotten North Korea, the most rogue of rogue regimes, to stop missile and nuclear weapons testing—thanks to a maximum pressure campaign that could end up bankrupting the regime—but three American hostages were just released, creating the conditions for a summit between the president and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Considering how last winter it seemed possible that nuclear war was about to be unleashed, potentially putting at risk millions of lives around the world, Trump deserves the highest of praise—and indeed the Noble Prize.

In fact, with every new breakthrough, the pages of history are being written and rewritten when it comes to relations in Northeast Asia, with the implicit hope that the Korean War will finally come to an end and that Pyongyang will have the wisdom to truly seek better ties with Washington and the entire world.

But though North Korea seems to be committed to some sort of denuclearization, I simply can't shake this pit in my stomach. For I know the history of Pyongyang's promises—more like breaking every pledge they have ever made.