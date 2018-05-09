But Novartis kept on paying Cohen, despite that fact.

"As the contract, unfortunately, could only be terminated for cause, payments continued to be made until the contract expired by its own terms in February 2018," Novartis said.

That means that Cohen was paid up to $1.2 million for his work. Novartis did not immediately disclose the total amount paid.

On Tuesday, Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, said that an investigation by his law firm had found that Novartis had paid Cohen's shell company nearly $400,000 in four installments last year.

Essential Consultants was created in October 2016, right before the presidential election. Shortly after its creation, Essential Consultants was used to pay Daniels $130,000, Cohen has admitted.

Daniels said the money was in exchange for her agreement to not talk to others about a 2006 affair she claims to have had with Trump. The White House has denied the president had sex with the adult film actress.

The pharmaceuticals company also said it was contacted by investigators for special counsel Mueller's team last November, and asked about the deal with Cohen. Novartis said it cooperated with those queries "and provided all the information requested."

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion by the Trump campaign in that interference.

Cohen is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York for issues related to his business dealings. The payment to Daniels is among the areas being eyed by investigators in that probe.

Here is the full statement from Novartis on Wednesday: