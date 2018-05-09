Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: WMT, COTY, WWW, ADT, PRTY, DIS, EA & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Walmart – The retailer will buy a 77 percent stake in India-based e-commerce company Flipkart for $16 billion, its largest-ever deal.

Coty – The cosmetics company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 13 cents per share, a penny a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Strong sales of luxury products helped to offset slightly weaker-than-expected consumer product results.

Wolverine World Wide – The maker of shoe brands such as Hush Puppy, Stride Rite, and Sperry beat estimates by 13 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 50 cents per share. Revenue came in above forecasts. The company's profit doubled from a year earlier.

ADT – The home security systems company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 34 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. ADT's results benefited from higher prices and improvements in customer attrition rates.

Party City – The party products retailer beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 7 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts as comparable-store sales rose 2.4 percent.

Walt Disney – Walt Disney earned an adjusted $1.84 per share for its latest quarter, beating consensus estimates by 14 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, with strong results for the media and networks, parks and resorts, and movie studio units.

Electronic Arts – EA saw quarterly earnings come in 14 cents a share above estimates at $1.31 per share, with the video game maker's revenue also topping consensus. The company gave a weaker-than-expected current quarter outlook but still sees growth for the full year. Electronic Arts also announced a $2.4 billion stock buyback program.

Facebook – Facebook announced a major restructuring which will see more than dozen executives take on new roles or additional responsibilities. Its product and engineering operations will be divided into three separate units.

TripAdvisor – TripAdvisor reported adjusted quarterly profit of 30 cents per share, nearly doubling the 16 cent a share consensus estimate. The travel website operator's revenue also beat estimates. Unique visitors increased 12 percent and posted reviews rose by 26 percent compared to the prior year.

Marriott – Marriott reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.34 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.22 a share. The hotel operator's revenue came in below Street forecasts. Revenue per available room rose 3.6 percent during the quarter.

Match Group – Match Group came in 3 cents a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 26 cents per share. The operator of dating websites such as Match.com saw revenue top forecasts as well, and it gave strong current quarter revenue guidance, as well.

Vodafone – Vodafone agreed to buy some European assets from cable operator Liberty Global for $21.8 billion. The deal still needs regulatory approval, a process that some analysts say will be a lengthy one.

Toyota – Toyota forecast a 4.2 percent drop in annual profit for the current fiscal year, which ends next March. The automaker expects sales to increase slightly, but that will be offset by a stronger yen.

MetLife – The insurer struck an agreement with FedEx to take over pension benefits for about 41,000 FedEx retirees and beneficiaries.

Ford – Ford may temporarily lay off thousands of workers at its F-150 pickup truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, as it deals with the effects of a fire that crippled production at a major supplier.

Xerox – Investor Carl Icahn told Japan's Nikkei newspaper that Xerox could face bankruptcy if it goes ahead with its deal to sell a controlling stake to Japan's Fujifilm.

Etsy – Etsy reported adjusted quarterly profit of 10 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. The online crafts marketplace also seeing revenue beat forecasts. Results were helped by increases in both marketplace and services revenue, and the company also raised its sales outlook.

Monster Beverage – Monster Beverage missed estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of 38 cents per share. The beverage maker's revenue did beat consensus. Its results were impacted by higher costs for aluminum and for the sweetener sucralose.